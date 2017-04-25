Here’s What Comes First For Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff who had planned a vacation had to cancel it immediately due to his work commitments.

A source says, “Tiger had been continuously shooting for his upcoming film since the last few months. When he got a break from shooting, he decided to make the best of it and planned a three-day getaway. Unfortunately, his mini vacation had to be cancelled because some urgent work commitments came up.”

Tiger who has signed three band endorsements had to prioritise his brand shoots.

“The brands wanted to shoot the campaigns immediately as they wanted to release their ads next month. Tiger’s plan to take off for a break had to be cancelled to fit in the shoots. He managed to complete everything and now is back to the shooting of Munna Michael, his next film,” adds the source.

Tiger was unavailable for comment but his spokesperson says, “For Tiger, his work is his priority and he makes sure that he finishes all his work commitments first.”

Recently, the Bollywood actor, Tiger Shroff in an interview with a magazine, confessed that even he has suffered from depression. He not only revealed the reason behind it, but also talked about how difficult the phase becomes.

Informing about the reason, he says, “This year I started on a high with Baaghi (2016). I was over the moon when it opened on 12 crore and did 15 crore on a Sunday. For a newcomer and for a second film, that’s pretty good. And then kept going up. But when the numbers for A Flying Jatt came in, I thought, ‘I put in so much work, why didn’t they like it?’”

The Baaghi actor added on explaining that time, “A month of hard- core depression. A lot of emotional eating. When I started shooting for Munna Michael, I was still in that mindset.I didn’t have any drive. But after I finished my first schedule, I thought, ‘I can’t wait for people to see this now.’”

Well, we are happy to know that the actor has finally got over it. But this also tells us how pressurizing it is always for the Bollywood stars. With every project that they work on, their expectations keep building up. They expect their hard work to be paid-off well.

Talking about the film that Tiger is part of, he has Michael Munna releasing this year, in July.