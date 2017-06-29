So Here’s What Dabangg 3 Is All About- Salman Khan Reveals!

Salman Khan reveals the plot of the third part of the Dabangg franchise.

The Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s schedule is tightly packed for the next two years, as he will be shooting for a few films back to back. We all know that after ‘Tubelight’, he is next going to be seen in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ with Katrina Kaif.

After that, the actor will be shooting for Remo D’souza’s dance film, another film called ‘Bharat’ and also the third part of the Dabangg franchise.

Talking about his films, Salman has told DNA, “The script of Dabangg 3 is ready. It’s going to start during Bharat, which is Atul and Alvira’s (Agnihotri) film that Ali (Abbas Zafar) is directing. That starts after Remo’s film. Atul’s film requires some gaps. So between the schedules for Atul’s film, I will shoot for Dabangg 3.”

He also revealed that his younger brother Arbaaz Khan, who was the director of ‘Dabangg’ and ‘Dabangg 2’, won’t be directing the film this time, as he says, “He gets very hyper so we asked him to chill and take rest. He will produce the film this time.”

Revealing some interesting details of the plot of ‘Dabangg 3’, he says, “The story starts with Dabangg 3 in the present and then it goes back to the past and then comes back to the present day again. It will have a prequel portion, but only as a flashback.”

Elaborating on the same, Salman says, “So it’s Chulbul Pandey now and then — what has gone on in his life before part one and two. The flashback will show how Chulbul Pandey actually became Chulbul Pandey. The remaining part will be about what he’s up to now.”

So now we know what ‘Dabangg 3’ is all about! We are excited to watch the film. Aren’t you?

