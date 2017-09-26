Here’s Why Deepika Padukone Is The Perfect Choice For Padmavati

Deepika Padukone in the past has effortlessly delivered characters which have gone ahead to become memorable.

Deepika Padukone has a long-lasting impact on the audience with her fictional characters like Shanti Priya from Om Shanti Om, Stylish Veronica from Cocktail, Desi Minamma from Chennai Express or a rooted girl from Piku.

The actress also treated the audience with the role of a real-life character of Mastani wherein she played a warrior princess and nailed the act.

Deepika who recently unveiled the first look of Padmavati has taken the internet by storm. The audience cannot stop raving about Deepika’s royal look.

Here are reasons why no one other than Bollywood’s leading lady Deepika Padukone could ace the role of Goddess queen.

Powerful actor: Deepika is known for her diverse body of work. The actress has aced the act of culturally linked roles like Minamma from South, Piku from Bengal, Leela as Rajputana. Deepika has perfectly slipped into the accents of her role with exceptional expressions. The actress had shared a strong screen space as a debutant in Om Shanti Om which raked in a lot of appreciation for her. Deepika has mesmerized the masses with her acting prowess and now playing the goddess would be yet another feather in her hat.

Most Beautiful: Right from Om Shanti Om to Bajirao Mastani, Deepika has captivated millions of hearts with her beauty. The actress is also touted to be the hottest Asian women. How Rani Padmavati was one of the epitomai of beauty n who else other than Deepika would be able to step in the shoe of this character.

Royal stature: The actress has perfect grace and royal elegance. Right from her height to her body frame, everything seems to be perfect.

Superstardom: Since Padmavati is one of the biggest projects of 2017 the movie also demanded an actress who is known for her Popularity amongst the audience. Deepika being one of the actors who is known for their superstardom is the perfect choice for the film.