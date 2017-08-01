Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Phurrr From Jab Harry Met Sejal Releasing Tomorrow

Jab Harry Met Sejal’s next song ‘Phurrr’ starring Shah Rukh Khan And Dj Diplo to release tomorrow in Delhi!

Jab Harry Met Sejal’s sixth song ‘Phurrr’ which has been composed by Grammy winner American DJ Diplo will be unveiled tomorrow in Delhi.

The song that has the masses in anticipation due to the first time Bollywood collaboration of ‘Lean On’ composer DJ Diplo.

‘Phurrr’ will be launched at a popular club in the capital city.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle and tweeted,”Sejal! Yeh Phurrr Phurrr kya laga rakha hai? #Phurrr @diplo @ipritamofficial @AnushkaSharma @RedChilliesEnt”

To which Anushka replied,”Herry! Yeh toh buss teaser hai… Kal @diplo aur @ipritamofficial se poochkar, Dilli mein poora bataaungi! #Phurrr @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt”

The song is a promotional number featuring Shah Rukh Khan, the actor recently shot for the video in sunny vistas of Los Angeles.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ team has been amusing its audience by its differential treatment to each content piece from the film.

From changing the marketing grammar by launching a series of introductory mini trails as opposed to the film’s trailer first, the makers have been on an innovative promotional spree.

Be it reaching Ahmedabad to launch ‘Radha’ amidst women named Sejal or launching their second track while club hopping ‘Beech Beech Mein’ or hitting the fields of Punjab to unveil ‘Butterfly’ the makers have been leaving no stone unturned to treat audience across quarters.

The trailer of the film and Harry’s introductory song ‘Safar’ further serve as a visual delight.

The sixth song, being the newest treat from the makers, DJ Diplo’s ‘Phurrr’ is all set to take the entertainment quotient of the film notches higher.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan as ‘Harinder Singh Nehra’ aka ‘Harry’ and Anushka Sharma as ‘Sejal Jhaveri’, Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ traces the adventurous escapades of two strangers, Harry and Sejal over 6 countries taking 1 lost ring.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th, 2017.