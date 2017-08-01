Here’s The First Sneak-Peak Of Shah Rukh Khan-DJ Diplo’s Phurrr From Jab Harry Met Sejal

Jab Harry Met Sejal is only 3 days away and the excitement is rising. Everyone is talking about the film and the songs

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab Harry Met Sejal is already gathering eyeballs for its simple story but catchy songs. Red Chilies Entertainment has produced the movie.

The movie has already released two songs ‘Beech Beech Mein’ and ‘Hawayein’, which range more on the romantic side with quirky lyrics.

The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in a cute love story that always seems to connect and charm audiences.

The latest song ‘Phurrr’ from the movie is a collaboration of Bollywood music producer Pritam and international music producer Diplo.

You can clearly make out the signature Diplo music in the sneak peak between the song. There are also Sejal’s dialogues in the middle broken up by electronic beats. The sneak peak shows fans both national and foreigners singing along to the song in a carefree manner. According to the movie, ‘phurr’ literally means to be carefree and not worry too much in life.

Actors Shah Rukh Khan tweeted the teaser for his fans with the caption saying, Sejal! Yeh Phurrr Phurrr kya laga rakha hai? #Phurrr @diplo @ipritamofficial @AnushkaSharma @RedChilliesEnt

Co-star Anushka Sharma shared the teaser of Phurrr in reply to Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet saying, “Herry! Yeh toh buss teaser hai… Kal @diplo aur @ipritamofficial se poochkar, Dilli mein poora bataaungi! #Phurrr @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt

Unfortunately there are rumours that the song will be charge extra! Apparently ‘Phurrr’ will cost Rs 15 for every download and for Rs 99 for a month. Those who pass the pay wall will get the official song on iTunes and the song will be available on YouTube much later.

The actors are going around the world for promotions of Jab Harry Met Sejal. They were last seen at Banaras singing to Bhojpuri songs and dancing to ‘Beech Beech Mein’ with the fans before clicking a cast selfie.

The official song will release tomorrow at the Delhi promotions, where Shah Rukh Khan Anushka Sharma, Pritam will come together to launch it.

Watch Video : Shah Rukh Khan – Anushka Sharma Launch Hawaiyen In A Most Romantic Way