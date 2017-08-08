Here’s What Happened When Rekha And Jaya Bachchan Bumped Into Each Other At Parliament

When Rekha and Jaya Bachchan bumped into each other at a political gathering in Delhi. Things turned awkward?

Yesteryear actors Rekha and Jaya Bachchan reportedly had an awkward moment recently. The two recently met each other at the Parliament on Saturday when members of both the houses gathered to vote for the election of the Vice-President of India. The two actresses were in Delhi for the presidential election where even Sachin Tendulkar was present. That’s where Jaya and Rekha had an unplanned meet.

According to The Indian Express, Rekha and Jaya bumped into each other when Rekha and Rajiv Shukla along with some MPs were waiting for the elevator near Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s office in Parliament. While they were waiting down for the lift, Jaya Bachchan got down. As the door of the lift opened, the two looked at each other with awkwardness but did not make it visible to others. Rekha went ahead and hugged Jaya Bachchan, which was a complete surprise for everyone.

The same report also states that Rekha murmured something into Jaya Bachchan’s ear that left her startled. Now, this is leaving us curious to know what was it all about! What do you think? Share your views.

Amitabh Bachchan’s alleged affair with Rekha garnered many eyeballs. Their affair and breakup were the most talked about that drew lots of attention on Amitabh Bachchan’s and Rekha’s relationship. Since then Rekha’s equation with Big B’s wife Jaya Bachchan has always been into controversy.

