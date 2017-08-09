Here’s How Akshay Kumar Reacted When He Got To Know About His Sister’s 15 Year Elder Boyfriend!

Akshay Kumar’s sister Alka has been married to a man who is 15 years older to him!

The Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shares a very strong bond with his sister Alka Hiranandani. And it became very clear after seeing the shared video on this Raksha Bandhan. While all the brother-sister duos were celebrating the day with rakhis, sweets and gifts, the actor celebrated it with his sister’s video. The video features the actor’s sister Alka recalling the biggest gift that he has given her ever.

The video ends with a very sweets message which reads, “This Raksha Bandhan, do not protect your sister. Empower her.”

The video has gone viral on the internet and people are just loving the cute camaraderie between Akshay and his sister.

But do you all know that the brother had once gone very upset with his sister? Alka has been married to Surendra Hiranandani, who is 15 years older to her. When the actor had got to know about it, he was very surprised and unhappy because of the age difference. At that time, Alka was just 40, while Surendra was 55 years old.

It was only after the family convincing him that he finally gave his nod for their marriage. He was seen attending all the functions of the marriage ceremony happily. After dating each other for several years, Alka and Surendra finally got married in 2012.

Surendra Hiranandani is a Mumbai-based businessman. It is his second marriage with Alka. Earlier, he was married to Priti, whom he divorced in 2011.

Akshay Kumar is going to be seen in the film ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. It is releasing on August 11, this year.