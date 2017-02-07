Hrithik Roshan’s Reaction After Watching Akshay Kumar In Jolly LLB 2!

Here’s what Hrithik Roshan has to say about Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2

Akshay Kumar is one such actor who has taken a track such that it gets difficult to wait for his films. After having given several hits in the past years, Akshay is all set to hit the screens this Friday with Jolly LLB 2.

The film is a sequel of Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB and has been directed by Subhash Kapoor. Well! But before hitting the screens, Akshay Kumar followed the trend of the industry and held a special screening for some of his close friends. This list had his close friend Hrithik Roshan who is also his neighbour.

Hrithik Roshan, who is still filling compliments into his bucket of appreciation recently released his film Kaabil. Hrithik, who attended the screening walked out with a smile later. He was highly impressed with Akshay Kumar’s performance in the film.

He chose to share his pride in Akshay by taking down to Twitter and writing, “This man is on a roll! Thoroughly enjoyed this jolly. Congrats to the team that pulled this off in 33 days! Fantastic!”

This man is on a roll! Thoroughly enjoyed this jolly. Congrats to the team that pulled this off in 33 days! Fantastic! https://t.co/LyQyDA4M2k — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 6, 2017

Well! Now this has surely brought in some anticipation amongst the fans for watching Jolly LLB 2. Akshay plays a lawyer in the film. The film also stars Huma Qureshi in the film as Akshay Kumar’s leading lady love.

Well! Let’s wait for the film then.