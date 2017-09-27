Here’s How Javed Akhtar Reacted On Son Farhan Akhtar Portrayal Of A UP Character

While Farhan Akhtar received praises from a lot of people for his performance in the recently released film, Lucknow Central, Javed Akhtar, who himself hails from UP applauds Farhan’s portrayal of a character from UP.

Sources close to the Akhtars talk about how Javed saab is super impressed with Farhan and has given a thumbs up for the movie as well as his performance in the film.

Farhan Akhtar was seen playing Kishen Mohan Girhotra hailing from Moradabad, UP in Lucknow Central and it was for the first time that Farhan was playing such a deeply rooted character as opposed to his famous Urban Roles, which are closer to his own personality in real life.

Javed Akhtar seems to have loved his act & performance in the film & is happy with his son’s performance

Farhan Akhtar who originates from Mumbai and is born & brought up here, worked on everything for his role be it his body language, dressing style or diction. He left no stone unturned to perfectly fit into the role of a Moradabadi.