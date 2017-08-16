Here’s How Kamaal R Khan Taunts Alia Bhatt On Celebrating Independence Day Of India

Ali Bhatt wished people a happy independence on the social media and in return got thrashed by Kamaal R Khan!

Yesterday was India’s independence day. And just like every other citizen of the country, the Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt also wished everyone a happy independence day on the social media.

She tweeted saying, “Love my country, value our freedom And grateful to our jawans and Indian army who protect us while we sleep soundly. #HappyIndepedenceDay.”

Love my country, value our freedom ❤️ And grateful to our jawans and Indian army who protect us while we sleep soundly. #HappyIndepedenceDay — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 15, 2017



Little did she know that she is going to be criticized badly for doing so. And that also from someone who belongs to the Hindi film industry. Any guesses?

Well, it is none other than the self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan. The man is known for his ugly and vicious tweets against the people of B-town. The man has not even spared big celebs like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar and SS Rajamouli.

And after lashing out at these big superstars, the man has targeted the young actress Alia Bhatt. Criticizing the actress for her tweet, KRK says that she is not an Indian citizen. He called her a British national and questioned that how can she celebrate India’s independence day!

His tweet reads, “Your country? How? You are a British national. Tum Logon Se Hi, Toh Azaadi Mili Thi Aajke Din madam @aliaa08!”

Your country? How? You are a British national. Tum Logon Se Hi, Toh Azaadi Mili Thi Aajke Din madam @aliaa08! https://t.co/WBW7RR83GV — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 15, 2017



Talking about the work front of the actress, Alia Bhatt is currently working with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon. She is also going to be seen in the film Raazi, which also stars Vicky Kaushal. The film has been scheduled to hit the theatres on May 11, the next year.

And getting back to Mr Khan, all we can say is that it is KRK and we expect nothing good from him! What are your views on the same? Do share with us in the comments section!