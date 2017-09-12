Here’s A Lesser Known Fact About Ranjit Tiwari We Bet You Didn’t Know

Ranjit Tiwari is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming directorial venture Lucknow Central.

With Lucknow Central, Ranjit Tiwari is all set to mark his debut as a director and writer.

It is a lesser known fact that Ranjit Tiwari had once played a body double to Akshay Kumar in Patiala House.

Patiala House a 2011 flick where Akshay Kumar was seen playing the role of an aspiring cricketer, many of us are unaware of the fact that Ranjit Tiwari had played a body double to Akshay Kumar as a cricketer.

Ranjit Tiwari, not just played a body double but was also showcased in the film in few scenes.

The director had earlier worked as an associate director in many films and is now set to make his directorial debut with ‘Lucknow Central’ a film that thrives on ambition, passion, friendship, and determination.

‘Lucknow Central’ brings to the audience a real life small town story backed by power-packed actors like Farhan Akhtar, Gippy Grewal, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Deepak Dobriyal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq to name a few.

The trailer of ‘Lucknow Central’ has intrigued the audience to watch the film which is based on a true story.

Not only the trailer but also the songs have created a huge anticipation amongst the masses.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to release on 15th September 2017.