Here’s How Lucknow Central’s ‘Teen Kabootar’ Song Was Made With A Cappella

‘Teen Kabootar’ the upcoming song from ‘Lucknow Central’ has got a unique BTS video of the song.

The song is touted as a free spirited party number featuring Farhan Akhtar along with his band members.

What grabs our attention is that how the song has been recorded with the help of a cappella.

A cappella is essentially a style of singing, solo or group, without any instrumental accompaniment.

The video showcases Indian classical musician Taufiq Qureshi along with his team mates record the song by incorporating body percussion and cappella techniques.

Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter sharing, “Kya gutar gu chal rahi hai? #TeenKabootar bas aa hi rahe hai aap ko batane aaj! Stay tuned! @FarOutAkhtar @igippygrewal @DianaPenty”.



Farhan Akhtar who is playing the role of an aspiring Bhojpuri singer in the film also learned this new form of music for the song Teen Kabootar.

‘Lucknow Central’ has ensemble star cast like Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy, Gippy Grewal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq, Uday Tikekar, Sukh Kunwar to name a few.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to release on 15th September 2017.

