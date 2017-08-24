Here’s What Made Shah Rukh Khan Apologise To Cricketer Mithali Raj!

The Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan had to apologize to the Indian cricketer Mithali Raj for this reason!

The Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback on the Indian television with a talk show. He is going to host a show named Ted Talks for which he has already started shooting.

It was yesterday when SRK had to shoot with two of the guests for his show. One being his very dear friend and the famous filmmaker Karan Johar. And the other one was the caption of the Women’s Crocket Team of India.

If the reports are to be believed, then the cricketer was on time to complete the shoot. Where as the actor and the filmmaker were running extremely late. According to reports, SRK and KJo were almost 3-4 late for the shoot which made Mithali wait on the sets for all that while.

But Shah Rukh like a true gentleman, after reaching apologized to the cricketer. A source has been quoted by DNA saying, “He met Mithali and informed her about the reason for coming late. He also helped her prep for her speech that she was going to deliver on stage and ensured she was comfortable. Only after that they started the shoot.”

The report also states that the theme for the talk with Karan and Mithali was ‘Changing Relationships.’

Talking about the work front of Shah Rukh Khan, he was last seen in the film Jab Harry Met Sejal, also starring Anushka Sharma. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film could not really meet the expectations of the people. It performed badly at the box-office.

SRK is next to be seen in Aanand L Rai’s film, in which his character will be a dwarf. The film also stars the actresses Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. It will be after Jab Tak Hai Jaan, that the trio will be seen together in a film.

