Lucknow Central Kaavaan Kaavaan Song: Farhan Akhtar’s Band Recreates The Old Song Into A Tapping Number

Farhan Akhtar unveiled the very first song from the film Kaavaan Kaavaan from Lucknow Central.

The song is set to be a recreated version of the popular shaadi song, Kawa Kawa from Monsoon Wedding (2001). Kaavaan Kaavaan showcases Farhan Akhtar along with Deepak Dobriyal, Gippy Grewal, Rajesh Sharma and Inaamulhaq in a backdrop of a jail singing as a band.

The song is an out-and-out foot tapping number composed by Arjuna Harjaie with lyrics by Kumaar and vocals by Divya Kumar.

Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter sharing, “१८२१ urf Kishen aa chuka hai #KaavaanKaavaan karne. Aap bhi kijiye.. mazaa aayega.. #LucknowCentral #15Sept”.

The song gives us a glimpse of Kishen Mohan Girhotra played by Farhan Akhtar as an aspiring singer caught in a tragedy that changes his life forever.

The film thrives on ambition, passion, friendship and determination.

‘Lucknow Central’ is set against the backdrop of a jail, where Farhan plays the role of a prisoner, aspiring to be a Bhojpuri singer. Ravi Kishan has already shot his cameo and they shared a good working relationship with each other.

The film has ensemble star cast like Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy, Gippy Grewal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq, Uday Tikekar, Sukh Kunwar to name a few.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to release on September 15, 2017.

Watch Song Here :