Here’s How Mom Kareena Kapoor Khan Annoys Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s this habit annoys her son Taimur Ali Khan a lot!

The Bollywood star kid Taimur Ali Khan is probably being more in news than his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. We do not know if it is the toddler’s cuteness or his famous family-line, which makes him so popular amongst the audience.

But we do know that the little munchkin has already made a number of fans for himself, who want him to see working in movies. Whenever a picture of the baby surfaces online, it goes viral instantly. People just can’t stop gushing about his cute cuteness.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

And mommy Kareena is no different. She just adores her baby and can’t stay away from him for a long time. The actress’ team has recently released a behind the scenes video which reveals her habit that annoys little Taimur.

In the video, Kareena has admitted that she cannot stay away from her cute son for a long time. She also says that she loves hugging him and ends up kissing him almost twenty thousand times a day!

She says, “Taimur is always chilled out. He is so gorgeous. The only thing he doesn’t like about me is that I kiss him about 20,000 times a day. And he keeps pushing me off. Saif says why are you doing this. But I always feel like hugging him.”

Talking about Kareena’s work front, she is going to appear in Rhea Kapoor’s ‘Veerey Di Wedding.’ The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. It was supposed to go on the floors last year. But now the shooting will probably begin by the end of this year and will be releasing in the next year. Kareena has been hitting the gym hard and has regained her flawless figure for her comeback.