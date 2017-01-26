Here’s Why Neil Nitin Mukesh’s To-Be-Wife Rukmini Was Concerned About Their Marriage

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh found his love through his parents and the according to the actor the fans should not be surprised if a star opts for a arrange marriage over love marriage.

Talking to a leading daily, Neil talked about how he met his fiancée Rukmini Sahay. He said, “There’s nothing shocking about it. Sometimes we overlook things, which our parents don’t and it’s coming together of two families. And when you look into detailing, it makes more sense. It’s a strong foundation.”

He also revealed that there were mixed reactions from people when they came to know about his engagement. The actor who will get married in Udaipur, next month said, “People would often come up to me surprised, ‘Neil you are having an arranged marriage!’ Initially, I got defensive but now I just laugh it off,” he explains. For the actor, choosing a life partner has got nothing to do with what his fans expect from him. “I love the idea of fans thinking about their actors to have a fairytale life, which is beautiful. But somewhere for me, I have made sure that I draw a line between my personal and professional life,”

He also talked about how Rukmini was a little concerned about his celebrity status. Before signing off he said, “She was slightly concerned initially about the whole ‘actor thing’, but when she met me, she was very comfortable. Right now she is meeting my friends and family. It will take her time to get used to the industry we belong to. I am sure that they (industry people) will make her feel extremely welcomed and warm. Whoever has met her has loved her and she has liked them too. It’s like meeting new friends and bonding with them,”

The actor is all set to tie the knot with his fiancée, Rukmini Sahay on February 9 and will be having a destination wedding in Udaipur followed by a grand reception.