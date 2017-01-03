Here’s Where Priyanka Chopra Defeated Deepika Padukone And SRK Beated Salman Khan

Every year there is a neck-and-neck battle at the box office of becoming the most talked about celebrity on Twitter and actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra have finally walked away with the top honors.

According to Twitter’s latest social media report, SRK has beaten Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra has thumped Deepika to become the most talked about actors on Twitter. This Twitter report is a really apt measure for comparison between stars.

In this Twitter conversation battle, Shah Rukh Khan has a share of 36 percent conversations by people in 2016. He is followed by Salman, who has a share of 18 percent. Twitter also released the list of most spoken about actresses in which Priyanka Chopra leads the way followed by Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Earlier in 2016, Salman has won the box office battle in comparison to SRK, whereas Deepika‘s xXx trailer was better received by the audiences than PC’s Baywatch teaser.

Tell us about your say regarding the Twitter polls.