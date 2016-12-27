Here’s Why Rajkumar Hirani Didn’t Want Sanjay Dutt To Co-Produce His Biopic!

Sanjay Dutt is in the buzz since he got free from the prison and we will soon see a biopic on him starring Ranbir Kapoor in the film as Sanjay Dutt. There was a news that the director Rajkumar Hirani was not very keen having the actor as the co-producer of the film and thought that he should be liberal to make the film on his own ways since he knows the actor since a long time after they worked together in Munna Bhai MBBS.

It was also heard that the actor then approached the producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and expressed his reservations for the film. Sanjay Dutt said that he took offence over the director’s perspective. It was only when the producer intervened and then the actor finally entered the league of producers for the film. At a recent event, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor surprised everyone by saying that he is not supervising Ranbir Kapoor for the film.

When Rajkumar Hirani was asked about the statement about his supervision, he said that Sanjay Dutt is a witty man and says things humorously and there is no need for any speculations for the talks of it.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Sanjay Dutt, the film will see Ranbir as the lead.