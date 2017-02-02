Here’s How Rishi Kapoor Reacted On Sudden Ban On Pakistani Artists

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has always been an outspoken personality, one who speaks up his mind and then grabs the limelight for some controversial statements. And now he has opened up on the ban on Pakistani actors post the terror attack on the Uri cantonment in Jammu and Kashmir last September.

In a candid interview to he talked about how unfair it is to ban artists from Pakistan and how there should be a cut-off date on such diktats for film productions to fall in line.

As reported all the Pakistani actors, singers, and technicians were banned from working on Indian films by The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) and it happened in the wake of what happened in Uri attacks and also the volatile situation in Kashmir.

Rishi who worked with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in his last hit Kapoor & Sons said, “Films are not planned in one or three days. It takes time. You can’t say that you’re going to ban a picture,”

“You’ve been working for the last six months. These are unfair rulings and bullying tactics. You must give a cut-off period. It gives us time to finish our films and henceforth we will not take them.

“Sometimes some skirmish happens in the border and your whole thinking goes wrong. Sometimes you shake hands and say go ahead. You’re confusing your country, people.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

“Either you shake hands or don’t shake hands. Why does Modi have to go to Pakistan and shake hands when you know skirmishes will happen,” Kapoor added picking Narendra Modi’s surprise visit to Pakistan in December 2015 to meet his counterpart Nawaz Sharif.

The actor recently won a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Kapoor & Sons”. Talking about the same he said, “‘Kapoor & Sons’ for me is like I have created my own Frankenstein, my own monster. Now, whichever film is narrated to me, I reject it because I want it the same way,”

In his autobiography “Khullam Khulla”, the actor opened up about how difficult it was to match the steps of Amitabh Bachchan during his heyday. “In my book, I have always tried to put myself down and talk about my weaknesses, losses, and failures. I have just been as honest as I can. There are things I don’t need to say but I have said also. It’s like a confession box statement,” said Kapoor, who is known for his blockbuster films like “Bobby”, “Amar Akbar Anthony”, “Hum Kisise Kum Naheen” and “Karz”.

“There’s a wrong notion in people’s minds that actors’ children have it very easy. We don’t have nepotism in our industry. There are so many cases where actors’ sons and daughters have failed also. It’s only about the first film where you are launched. After that, you’re on your own.

“Like (father) Raj Kapoor is not because of (grandfather) Prithviraj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor is not because of Raj Kapoor and (son) Ranbir (Kapoor) is not because of Rishi Kapoor.”

He talked about how his struggle began after he got stardom.

“My struggle was after I got stardom. I had to survive in an action-oriented arena.

“The whole era of films changed after the entry of Mr. Bachchan in 1973. For me, it was an ordeal to battle the Angry Young Man (as Bachchan was referred to).

“I have always been struggling to match the strides of the Angry Young Man. For me, it was difficult to survive as I was only doing musicals. Others were doing action films.”