Here’s What Sagarika Ghatge Has To Say About Dating Zaheer Khan

The Chak De girl Sagarika Ghatge, who hasn’t been enough in the limelight of B-town was recently in the news for having a rumoured relationship with Zaheer Khan. In fact, the two were also spotted together at Yuvraj Singh’s lavish wedding. Later, the two also made it public and open and they are believed to be in a relationship since five months. The two are quote strong in their bond.

Sagarika Ghatge in deed has now been open and when asked about it, has said, “I have no idea what are people thinking”.

Adding more to that, she said, “Let’s just say I am in a very happy space right now.I have never spoken about my personal relationships. In fact, I have never spoken about anything to the press. Personal space is not for discussion.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

When asked about how it feels dating a cricketer, she said, “I will remain just the way I am: low profile as ever. Why should I be any different just because I am linked to someone? I am not the kind who can put up a farce. I have no shame in admitting that I draw into my shell easily and come out only when I have to speak. I have big respect for Zaheer’s game and before you ask, yes he will watch my film (Irada) when it releases.”

Sagarika Ghatge will be seen with Arshad Warsi and Naseeruddin Shah in her film “Irada”. She in fact said she had a great time on the set. Putting more light on the character in Iraada, she said, “I play a character who is all heart. She strongly believes in justice. It is a novel film with a sensitive subject. Though most of my scenes are with Arshad, I would stay back on set and watch Naseer saab give his shots. For me, working with an actor of his stature is the biggest high.”

Well! Let’s see what her boyfriend Zaheer Khan says after seeing her in the film. Let’s wait his his talks about his relationship.

Also Watch : David Dhawan Calls Salman Khan An Unpredictable Actor