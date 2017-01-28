Here’s How Shah Rukh Khan Reacted When A Fan Asked Him About Winning Best Actor For Raees

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has time and again proved that he is the master of his craft and the actor has given us various reasons about it. He is in a celebratory mood as his movie Raees is receiving amazing responses from the audiences.
The Badshah yet again carried out the Q&A session on Twitter after the release of his film ‘Raees’, where his fans could ask him whatever they wanted to. #AskSRK was trending throughout the day on Twitter and the actor kept on answering his fans.
He gave the most amazing answer when a fan said, “@iamsrk Best Actor pakka hai issbaar #AskRaees”
The actor yet again proved that he never fails with his words. SRK retweeted his fan’s tweet and replied, “Even if I don’t it’s ok as long as all of you are liking the film.”
Even if I don’t it’s ok as long as all of you are liking the film https://t.co/UVo5q8qePR
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2017
