Here’s How Shah Rukh Khan Reacted When Daughter Suhana Khan Was Harassed By Media!

Shah Rukh Khan talks about how difficult it is being a parent, managing both his family and stardom and his idea of happiness.

The Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was recently interviewed about very important issues such as family and his career. Rajeev Masand even managed to find out SRK’s idea of happiness.

The actor – entrepreneur has achieved many praises for his ventures across the world. SRK is known for his long standing career of 25 years in the Bollywood industry.

Shah Rukh Khan explained his idea of happiness and how he manages to do a good job as a parent and as a star. The ‘Raees’ actor revealed that he prefers to draw an equal balance between both his work and his family life. He tries to make films that his family and the world like at the same time.

Although the ‘Fan’ actor admitted it is tough to handle both and sometimes has to choose, he hopes the other understands. Shah Rukh Khan gave the example of his hit sci – fi movie ‘Ra One’ which created a superhero for our country. The actor did the film for the kids as they needed a superhero in their minds and he had the chance to make it real.

”…For example, I made Ra.One and I’m not someone who is saying it because I can – but I made it for kids. A science fiction where you have a superhero. India doesn’t have superheroes but the world didn’t like it too much. So the balance has to be present – to be able to create a film which everybody likes including the family. And that’s the perfect film and perfect happiness…”

Coming to the hounding photographers, SRK understood the perks of his popularity but requested the media to be more polite with their demands. He admitted he doesn’t expect not to be photographed but his family is not keen on it. He has always had to make sacrifices to please everyone.

”…One of them was that I sent them abroad to study. Not because of the scrutiny but because they were feeling awkward from all the attention they had from their own staff.”

SRK’s daughter Suhana was recently surrounded by paparazzi with no escape at a suburban movie screening. The father of three kids has explained to his children on how to deal tactfully with the media. “Please, can I go now?’ They will all listen to you, I have known them for 25 years.”

While the actor is invited to many events, he attends them without his family. Most of the events have media and photographers and his family respects his work and chooses to remain in the background.

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that the family rarely travels together unless it is an important event. He either ends up going alone or after his family has arrived. ”…it is a conscious decision to never come together as a family for any occasion.” The actor has accepted his stardom and has now managed to balance his family and his work commitments.

The actor will be seen next in ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ which is due to release August 4, 2017.



