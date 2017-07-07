Here’s How Shah Rukh Khan Will Transform Himself To Play A Dwarf In Aanand Rai’s Next

Shah Rukh Khan to play a dwarf in his next but in the most interesting way. Red to know.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has geared up for his next film with Aanand Rai, the director of Tanu Weds Manu. The film has been a talk of the town since it was announced first as the film will see SRK playing a role of a dwarf. Many have been wondering how SRK will play a dwarf. Of course, with the use of VFX and other technical usages. Well, another interesting technique has been infused into the process as well, which will make SRK look short.

A source informed DNA, “Wherever Shah Rukh Khan will shoot his scenes, there will be holes drilled on the platform into which the actor will get in. It is done to keep his height true to the script’s demand. His look will be a mix of VFX and props. It is used in the West and will now be put to use in this film as well.”

Well, we are eagerly waiting to see SRK playing something very different once again. After playing a smart don, a cunning gangster, an obsessed fan, SRK will play dwarf this time.

Another interesting part of the film is Salman Khan playing a cameo. Salman and SRK have been shooting together for a couple of days at YRF studio. Salman will feature in a song as a special appearance with Shah Rukh Khan.

The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead cast.