Shah Rukh Khan- Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal Is Already Breaking Records Before Release!

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal might set high records for upcoming Bollywood films.

The Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are very soon going to be seen on the big screen in their next release Jab Harry Met Sejal. The duo has already shared the screen space together in films like ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’. And their chemistry has been much appreciated in both the movies. So this is for the third time that the two of them will be seen romancing each other on-screen. And thus we have high expectations from the film.

The film’s trailer and songs have already become a hit. In fact, the advance bookings for the film have already been started. And it is quite interesting to know that the film has equalled a record set by ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ even before its release.

The highest ticket prices for SS Rajamouli’s epic saga were Rs 2400. And Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ has equalled that record by having the same price for its costliest ticket. Let us tell you all that Rs 2400 is the highest price of any Bollywood film ever. And now SRK’s film holds the same record along with ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’.

Talking about the costliest tickets for Bollywood films, Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ holds the second rank. The highest price for the film was Rs 2000. Next, comes the superstar Salman Khan with his film ‘Sultan’. Bhaijaan’s film had Rs 1800 as its highest price for a ticket.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is all set to hit the theatres on August 4, this year. The film features a cute chemistry between the king of romance and Anushka Sharma, which everyone is looking forward to watching.