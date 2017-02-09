Here’s How Shahid Kapoor Father Pankaj Kapur Reacted After Watching Rangoon – Watch Video

Shahid Kapoor has surely established himself as a performer. With films like Haider and Udta Punjab, he has entered another league of actors. He is gearing up in full force for his next film, Rangoon.

Rangoon, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, is Shahid Kapoor’’s third venture with the director after Kaminey and Haider. Bhardwaj, who has a long standing relationship with Shahid’s father, Pankaj Kapur invited Kapur for a special screening where even the star cast of the film wasn’t invited for. So

In the interaction with press, Shahid threw more light on the incident that made his father extremely emotional after watching the film. Sasha said, “Vishal sir wanted to show the film to the people whose feedback matters to him. So I reached there uninvited, even Saif (Ali Khan) and Kangana (Ranaut) didn’t know. I knew about the screening from my dad and I was excited to see his reaction. So he walked out of the theatre and told Vishal sir that it is difficult to recognize my son in the film. I don’t see Shahid Kapoor in Nawab Malik.”

He continued, “For me this is a huge compliment as he doesn’t say these things very often. He said it once during Haider. For me this was a very emotional moment as he is very honest to the art. So I wait for these compliments from him. It really made my day and I was very happy.”

Kapur has also worked with Bhardwaj in multiple films such as Maqbool (2004), The Blue Umbrella (2005) and Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola (2013). Apparently, Kapur also gave “his inputs and feedback” on the film to the film’s director, Vishal Bhardwaj with whom he has had a “family-like” equation.

