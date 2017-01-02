Here’s When Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut And Saif Ali Khan Starrer Rangoon Trailer Will Be Out!

One of the most talked about films, Rangoon is all ready to release next year.

First trailer to be released in 2017 is of Rangoon. The content will be out on 6th January!

However what many don’t know is that the makers have kept the trailer of the under wraps. It was a conscious effort of the makers who have been shooting for the film all through last year and have kept the content of the film under tight wraps. News is the first trailer of 2017 to be released is

The makers are all set to introduce the sneak peek of the world of Rangoon to the audiences on the 6th January. With Saif–Kangana–Shahid coming together for the very first time, the curiosity amongst the audiences have further risen!



The national award winner director, Vishal Bhardwaj’s forthcoming project Rangoon is set in the same period as Casa Blanca against the backdrop of World War II, a musical treat, very little of this is captured in any of our recent films and literature! Barring this information, there’s nothing of the film that is known to audiences.