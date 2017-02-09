Here’s How Shahid Kapoor Is Planning To Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Wife Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming film, Rangoon. The shooting of a film these days take as much time as promotions and the schedule actors have couple of weeks before their film release is busy and hectic.

With Valentines Day around the corner, it would be interesting to know what Misha‘s dad has planned for her mom. On being asked about Valentine Day’s plan to Shahid, he said he will be busy in film promotions and will have a promotion scheduled for valentine day as well.

He said, “It will be like any other day where I finish work and go home. And like every day, I will shower my wife (Mira Rajput) love. But that day, will try and give a little more love.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News



Rangoon also features Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rangoon is a love triangle set during the British Raj in the backdrop of World War II.

Rangoon is the third venture of Sasha with Bhardwaj. Before Rangoon, this actor-director combo has given hits like Kaminey and Haider in the past. The trailers and songs of Rangoon have already fuelled the curiosity around the film and a lot of expectations are set on the film.

Shahid Kapoor in an interview had said, “My aim to be better than my previous films with Vishal sir.”

Rangoon is slated to release on February 24.

Watch Video Here: