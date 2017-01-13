Here’s How Shraddha Kapoor Treats Her Team

Shraddha Kapoor who has been amidst the promotions of her forthcoming film was in Delhi recently!

The actress had donned a stylist winter wear and was looking dapper!

With the capital being chilled with the winters hitting the weather was apt! News is after a long and hectic day of promotions, Shraddha decided to end the day interestingly!

The Aashiqui 2 actress decided to take her team out for dinner and the same was pretty impromptu! Infact her co-star Aditya joined in too with his team and everyone headed towards a ending the day with a nice and fun dinner!

Shraddha and Aditya with their teams went out for the dinner with everyone cracking jokes!

When contacted Shraddha, she shared, “After a long day of promotions in Delhi, we went out for dinner. It is always a lot of fun with the team. Good food and amazing company is also food for the soul.”

The gang went to ITC Bukhara a Restaurant ITC Maurya at Dhaula kuan!