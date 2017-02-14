Here’s What Sidharth Malhotra Has To Say About Varun And Alia’s Chemistry – Watch Video

Having started their career together with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, the students Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have reached heights of success in their career. While Alia Bhatt is seen with both her co-stars in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and now Badrinath ki Dulhania with Varun Dhawan, she has worked with Sidharth Malhotra in Kapoor and sons. Alia has been praised enough by fans for having an amazing chemistry with the two.

Recently, Siddharth Malhotra was asked about how he felt after seeing Varun and Alia in their upcoming, this is what he had to say,

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

“They look amazing together and the trailer seems promising. I really like the songs. Badrinath Ki Dulhania has an amazing album and the film is looking really good”.

Check out the video here.



Well! Yes! Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have been friends since a long time and are always seen praising each other’s performances.

Sidharth was last seen in Baar Baar Dekho with Katrina Kaif whereas, Alia Bhatt won the best actress award by Filmfare. Varun and Alia will be seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania and were recently seen promoting their film at the Koffee with Karan.