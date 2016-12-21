Here’s A Sneak Peak Into Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Baby Boy Taimur Ali Khan’s Royal Nursery!

The most talked about pregnancy in B-town has finally taken all the media attention since yesterday after mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan brought baby boy Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi to this world.

Since the birth, the baby boy has become a media sensation and is talked about in the town. While the entire family was there to bless the child at the hospital, the couple’s fans have already made the lovely kid a star since birth. Well, Taimur is a star since mommy Kareena was pregnant.

What’s special about Taimur is the beautiful nursery specially designed for him.The nursery is an elegant white cot against the striped wall. And there’s something that cannot be missed is the Pataudi crest at the head of the crib. The beautiful nursery has been designed by Ritakshi Arora and it is said that the proud father Saif Ali Khan has supervised the design and interior decoration.

Wow! Now that’s a royal treatment for the Mini Nawab Taimur. These are the perks of being born as a Nawab under the parenthood of sizzling couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena, who left no chance to flaunt her tummy at public events and award shows proudly gave birth to the baby yesterday and there have been moments of immense joy in the family since then.

We can’t wait to have a glimpse of the baby boy Taimur now.