Here’s A Sneak Peek Of The Next Song Musafir From Jagga Jasoos

The makers of Jagga Jasoos have unveiled the behind the scene video of the upcoming song from the film ‘Musafir’.

Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir Kapoor aka Jagga and Katrina Kaif aka Shruti are all set to deliver yet another chart named ‘Musafir’

The song’s teaser showcases Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif going on a ride in search of Jagga’s father.

It also showcases some part of the making of the song where the lead actors are indulging in an informal chat with the music composer Pritam.

The makers of the film have left no stone unturned in treating the audiences with various unique pieces of content.

The film is set to be a musical treat for the audiences across the globe.

Jagga Jasoos’ effectively encompasses the ups and downs and many adventurous moments that Jagga and Shruti indulge in.

The film’s trailer and songs have left the audiences in complete anticipation to witness the world of Jagga.

The film is an adventure drama where Ranbir’s character is on the look for his missing father.

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu is set to release on 14th July 2017. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead with music composed by Pritam.

