Here’s How Sunil Grover Reacted To Kapil Sharma’s Wish On His 40th Birthday!

A lot of controversial has been said and written about comedians Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma’s friendship ever since their mid-air fight. In fact, fans are eagerly waiting to see them together. However, we don’t know when that’s happening but Kapil’s birthday wish to Sunil Grover is sure to make happy. Yes, Kapil took to twitter to wish Sunil Grover on his 40thbirthday. That’s not all, Sunil Grover too replied back.

On Sunil Grover’s 40th birthday, Kapil tweeted, “Wish u a very happy birthday @WhoSunilGrover paji … may god bless u with all the happiness of this world. Lots of love always :).”

Wish u a very happy birthday @WhoSunilGrover paji … may god bless u with all the happiness of this world. Lots of love always 🙂 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) August 3, 2017

Sunil Grover also thanked Kapil for the birthday message and also wished him good health and lots of love. Here’s what he tweeted back:

Thanks Bhaji! Stay happy and healthy. Love. https://t.co/MBFMWaUy94 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) August 3, 2017



Earlier during a LIVE Facebook chat, one of the fans asked Kapil about the return of Sunil Grover, to which he replied, “Sunil is a friend and a brother to me and I even went to meet him. Let’s see. He can come back whenever he wishes to.”

Talking about the entire flight incident, he had also added saying, “I also get emotional. Even during the shoot, it shows on my face and in my performance. I miss all too.”

Well, now after this, all we wish is Kapil and Sunil Grover patch-up soon. In fact, the audience is highly missing their onscreen bonding since a very long time.