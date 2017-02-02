Here’s Why Taapsee Pannu REFUSED To Be Part Of Fairness Cream Event!

Actress Taapsee Pannu is on a high these days. After receiving much praise for her recent release film Pink, she is now all set to rock. This year she has six films in her kitty. The actress is not only making right choices for her films but also in being part of the right events too.

Reportedly, there is news that the actress has cancelled an event which was scheduled to happen in March in Jaipur. Reason being, it was organised by a fairness cream. Speaking about the same, Taapsee said, “I agree it was a last moment call. When I got to know that I will have to pose with the fairness brand during the event I decided to take my name out of that event. I have actually lost a few films because of being fair so I will definitely not propagate fairness in any way.”

Taapsee has always been against the idea of promoting these fairness brands. She thinks being part of these projects is like promoting racism. She always believes that people who are dark are beautiful. Along with other Bollywood actors, even Taapsee has now joined the bandwagon of saying NO. Specially to be part of events which are related to fairness products.

