Here’s The List Of Top 8 Highest Paid TV Actors Of The Small Screen Industry!

The stars of the small screen industry also mint a lot of money as their per episode fees are in lakhs!

The Bollywood stars earn a hell lot of money and it is no surprise. But the Small Screen industry also pays a lot of money to the leading stars. These male actors of the small screen industry also mint a lot of money as their per episode fees are in lakhs.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Check out the list of the top 8 highest-paid actors of the small screen industry:

1.Ravi Dubey: Last seen in Zee TV’s Jamai Raja with Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey used to charge as much as Rs 1 Lakh per episode.