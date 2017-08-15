Here’s The Reaction Of Top Bollywood Celebs When They Were Mobbed By Beggars!

Bollywood celebs often get surrounded by beggars who ask them for money when they go out for parties or some work!

The Bollywood industry is full of celebs who are very kind at heart. They do not miss an opportunity of helping a person in need. In fact, many of them are connected to several organisations and NGOs through which they do their part of social service. But then there are also a few who do not own a big heart.

Here are the reactions of top B-town celebs who were approached by beggars:

1.Salman Khan: The actor who runs his NGO Being Human is a big philanthropist. It was once when he was coming out of a restaurant that he saw a few kids selling books and balloons. He went and hugged those kids, saw their books and before leaving made some donations as well.