Here’s What Twinkle Khanna Does After Being Trolled For Posting the Man’s Pooping Picture!

Twinkle Khanna has been trolled badly for posting the man’s pooping picture on a beach, and using that to promote her husband’s film!

Once a Bollywood actress and now a writer, Twinkle Khanna is known for her witty and humorous nature on Twitter. Her sense of sarcasm makes many laugh out loud. But this time one of her tweets did not go quite well with the people.

A few days ago, she had tweeted an image of a man pooping on the beach. She had captioned the snap as, “Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet”

While many took it in a funny way, there were many others who accused her of playing with the dignity of a man. There were people who said that the actress-writer would not have done the same if it was a woman. People also said that she has gone very far promoting her husband’s film and she should not have done so. They even asked for an apology from Twinkle.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Twinkle’s hubby, Akshay Kumar’s film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been released recently and is doing very well in the cinemas. The writer was referring to the same film in her tweet. When people started criticizing her for promoting his husband’s film in this way, she decided to shut the trollers.

In her recent tweet, she has again posted the same picture writing, “I found the timing ironical with ToiletEPK’s release and the OD free certification-If you see the sardonicism in it-fine!If not-so be it.”

1. I found the timing ironical with ToiletEPK's release and the OD free certification-If you see the sardonicism in it-fine!If not-so be it pic.twitter.com/LH6IoyKeDF — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 22, 2017

Another Twitter user, who is also an editor of a daily, wrote, “But people should be awake too : they can always go to closest toilet”

Twinkle replied to this tweet as well saying, “Exactly!The public toilet is a 7-8 minute walk from this particular spot…”

Exactly!The public toilet is a 7-8 minute walk from this particular spot… https://t.co/4533Q4YbWy — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 19, 2017

What do you all think over Twinkle’s rection? Share your thoughts in the comment section!