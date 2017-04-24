Hind Mere Jind From Sachin: A Billion Dreams Is An Ode To The Master Blaster!

The makers of Sachin: A Billion Dreams have given an ode to the cricket legend on the occasion of his 44th birthday.

The makers, who will be seen bringing to the silver screen the lesser known life events of Sachin Tendulkar, have treated the audience with the very first song from the film ‘Hind Mere Jind’.

The song, which is a Sachin anthem will leave the listener with a sense of pride owing to the various accomplishments and eventful moments delivered to the nation by Sachin.

The video of the song touched various aspects of the life of the ‘God of Cricket’, beginning with his hard work and dedication towards the sport in the early years of his life as a child, followed by the roles played by him in his personal life – A husband and father.

The video successfully transports one to the euphoric national moments given by the ace cricketer and leaves one intrigued to know more about the unknown facts of his life.

Multiple layers of emotions are to be experienced by the viewer as the music soulfully transitions from the innocence of Sachin as a child, to the pride felt with youngest player of the country gracing the screen, to moments of curiosity as montages from his real life light up the screen, there is a sense of nostalgia and hysteria that are met as the screen highlights the cricketing events from the life of Sachin Tendulkar.

Hind Mere Jind ‘s music is a soulfully sung by the legendary A.R. Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the song features Sachin Tendulkar exhibiting his life events, which will leave every Indian with goosebumps.

The film traces the journey of cricketer who lorded the pitch over his brilliant 24-year international career and represented the hopes and aspirations of millions of people across the country.

Produced by Ravi Bhagchandka of 200 Not Out and Shrikant Bhasi of Carnival Motion Pictures, and helmed by Emmy nominated James Erskine, ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ is all set to release on 26th May 2017.