Hollywood Calling For Salman Khan? Actor SPEAKS UP!

After Hong Kong, Salman Khan has taken Auckland by storm and is currently heading to Sydney for the third schedule of Da-Bangg tour.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s die-hard international fans are currently having an exceptional experience of an extraordinary star. Yes, the Sultan star recently took over Hong Kong and then Auckland with his enthralling performance at his Da-Bangg tour.

To people who don’t know, Salman Khan is currently touring the world for his Da-Bangg tour along with Bipasha Basu, Daisy Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva and other B-town stars.

Before his Auckland concert, Salman Khan also interacted with the media there.

The Being Human star took some exciting questions there. The Punjabi media questioned Salman if he would ever feature in a Punjabi film, to which the star said, “I did a film called Heroes, in which I played a Sardar. I have portrayed many Punjabi characters but have never actually worked in a Punjabi film. When I get the opportunity, I will surely do it. It is a very huge and rapidly growing industry. I would love to be a part of that.”

Since many A-listers of Bollywood are entering Hollywood, Salman too was asked if he has any such plans “No, Hollywood is too far. I don’t even feel like leaving my home when working,” asserted the 51-year-old actor.

Well, the media there were quite curious to know more about Salman Khan’s two much-talked upcoming projects- Tubelight and Tiger Zinda Hai. When asked about it, the actor said, “It is too early to talk about them and I will surely discuss more about these movies, during the promotions.”

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in his next Tubelight that has been directed by Kabir Khan. The trailer of the film will release soon by next month and the promotions of the film have already kick started. Tubelight, which also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, will release this year on Eid.

The Sultan star is also prepping up for his much-talked film Ek Tha Tiger. Post Da-Bangg tour, Salman Khan will also resume shooting for Ek Tha Tiger along with former girlfriend Katrina Kaif. The duo recently completed the first two schedules of the film in Austria and then in Mumbai.

