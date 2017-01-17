Hollywood Movies Based On Books By Indian Authors

Books have always inspired a lot of filmmakers to make films globally, it is one of the best ways to attract more audience and not just Bollywood movies but many Hollywood movies to have been adapted from both fictional and non-fictional written work/books. It is amazing to know there are many award-winning movies made in Hollywood which are based on books penned by India authors, some which are awaited and some which have gone on to become iconic hits and award-winning content. Below are few of such movies: