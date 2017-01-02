WHAT? HOLLYWOOD Turns HOLLYWEED!

On January 1st, 2017 The Hollywood sign in Los Angeles was tampered with and the sign really did read “HOLLYWEED” for a few hours on New Year’s Day.

Police Officer Christopher Garcia, who works in the agency’s security service division said, “A prankster managed to change the iconic sign overlooking Los Angeles early Sunday to read “Hollyweed”.” The police think that the suspect is probably a man.

Miley Cyrus Instagrammed the sign with the following caption, “I knew 2017 was going to be MY year!!!!!!!!! Great start everybody! Fu*k yeah! Hollyweed!”.

It was both funny and insensitive how the Hollywood sign got a little green this New Year.