Honeypreet Opens Up On Having Physical Relationship With Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Gets Arrested

Honeypreet Insan has been arrested by the police and is to be produced in the trial court of Panchkula, Haryana.

The chief of Dera Sacha Sauda sect, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has already been found guilty. The godmen has been sentenced for 20 years of imprisonment along with a fine of over Rs 30 Lakhs. While his followers and functionaries protested a lot, Honeypreet was the one who made it to lot of headlines along with the dera chief.

Honeypreet claims to be the godmen’s adopted daughter while she has been accused of being in a physical relationship with him.

When asked by India Today about the accusations on her, she said, “I do not understand how can someone question the holy relationship between a father and daughter? My main concern was the way the media projected me. How can they malign a father and daughter’s relationship? Can a father not keep his hands on his daughter? Can a daughter not love her father?”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Honeypreet had been hiding from the police since last 36 days. An arrest warrant was issued under her name along with few other functionaries of the Dera Sacha Sauda. They have been accused of sedition, inciting violence among people and also helping the Dera chief in escaping after he was sentenced to jail.

Honeypreet was arrested on the Zirkapur – Patiala highway on this Tuesday. She is to be produced in the Panchkula trial court of Haryana on this Wednesday.

Many questions have been raised against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Honeypreet and the whole Dera Sacha Sauda. It will be interesting to see what happens to the recently arrested functionaries after they are produced in the trial court tomorrow!

Watch Video Here : Akshay Kumar’s Son Aarav Bhatia HIDES His Face Post Watching Judwaa 2