HOT! Hrithik Roshan’s This Photo Will Surely Make You Go Weak In Your Knees

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is been on a break from films after ‘Kaabil’ but is keeping up with his modelling.

Hrithik Roshan is on a break since his last movie ‘Kaabil with Yami Gautam. He will be seen next in his father’s movie ‘ Krrish 4’ and is earnestly preparing for the superhero film. The 43 –year old actor will begin shooting by the end of this year and will release in December 2018.

The actor has also signed Vikas Bahl’s next movie, but is unsure of it. Rumors stated that Hrithik Roshan probably wouldn’t do the film because of the molestation charges on Vikas Bahl. There are no confirmations of the news. Hrithik has pushed the Vikas’s film until ‘Krrish 4’. The movie is titled ‘Super 30’ and is pushed back to December.

The latest buzz is that he will be doing a film with Ronnie Screwvala. Ronnie has even managed to Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to direct his next film. It is rumoured to be a sports based movie claimed a source to a leading tabloid.

Hrithik Roshan looks toned and buffed up in the recent picture he shared on his Instagram account. He went on to give it a funny caption showing the struggles of modelling.

Me: I’m already barely wearing anything. Please no more.

Style Gods: You’re overdressed! We need more! Or rather, less.

Me: But-

Style Gods: LESS!

Me: … Fine.

#thefaceofresignation#whycantIwearclothes #itgetscolddude

A report in DNA After Hrs claimed that the movie is based on sports and Hrithik Roshan will play a Kabbadi player. Ronnie Screwvala will produce it and he has a kabaddi team already! The report also stated that the film is still untitled but will be a first for both Hrithik Roshan and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra working together.

We sure are excited for Hrithik Roshan returning back to the silver screen with another interesting film. Till then let’s enjoy the modelling photos the actor shares with us!

