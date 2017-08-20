HOT PHOTO: Shahid Kapoor Sets Screens On Fire With This Shirtless Snap

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor shows off toned body and abs in this new shirtless picture

The ‘Udta Punjab’ actor Shahid Kapoor is currently on a family vacation in London with wife Mira Rajput and baby girl Misha but is still making news in Mumbai. The parents planned an international trip for Misha’s first birthday (26th August) as a family vacation. It’s a much-needed break for Shahid Kapoor and also gives the father daughter to spend some time together.

The happy father Shahid Kapoor is always seen sharing adorable snaps of his cute daughter Misha over social media. The vacation pictures are already making us gush with cuteness and say #VacationGoals

Shahid Kapoor has been busy filming for his upcoming film and is training hard for the same. And with this hot picture, we must say, the efforts are paying off! The actor looks handsome in this black and white photograph as he flaunts his six pack abs and muscled body.

Shahid Kapoor has surely stunned us with this is a picture. He also changed his twitter profile picture. His move has made fans drool over his physique. The image had no caption other than #NewProfilePic and it makes sense. Such a priceless snap doesn’t need a caption at all!

The actor will be seen next in the historical adaptation of ‘Padmavati’. He will be playing the role of Rani Padmavati’s husband Raja Rawal Ratan Singh. The movie is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and actor Ranveer Singh in the leads as well. The movie is all set to release n November 17th this year.

We can’t wait to see actor Shahid Kapoor’s new look in ‘Padmavati’.

