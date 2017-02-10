Hot Scoop! Did Shahid Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Share Awkwardness On Koffee With Karan?

Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut on Koffee With Karan.

Finally, Shahid Kapoor will be seen joining his Rangoon co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut. The trio will be seen on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan 5. Well, many might think that Saif and Shahid coming together will be a controversial episode. You are mistaken as it happened another way.

Shahid and Saif were seen sharing a good bonding on the show and had no awkwardness among them. Ignoring their past connection, Shahid, who once dated Kareena, was seen quite comfortable. The two looked quite at ease in each other’s company.

Shahid and Saif have firstly showcased their healthy friendship by working together for their upcoming film Rangoon. Now, the two will be seen sharing the same couch on Koffee With Karan.

Well, Karan Johar will surely not allow the two handsome hunks to walk out clean without spilling the beans.

Reportedly, Karan asked them how they managed to shoot together for Rangoon. Considering one share the past with Kareena and one is her present. Shahid reacted saying that they went along well and talked more about the kids.

Oops! Karan is surely going to create some embarrassing moments. Also, even in between the breaks on the show, Shahid and Saif were seen chatting with each other. They were talking about the kids, Misha and Taimur.

The episode featuring the Rangoon trio will be aired a week prior to the release of the film. That is before February 24. Talking about the film, ‘Rangoon‘ depicts an intense period drama. Film revolves around love, war, and deceit. Film has been grabbing eyeballs and creating quite a stir with its trailer and songs.

Director Vishal Bhardwaj has captured some beautiful locations with the movie being set against the backdrop of World War II. Rangoon is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2017.