HOT! South Actress Laxmi Raai Raises The Temperatures In Her Bollywood Debut Movie Julie 2

The south actress Laxmi Raai will be making her Bollywood debut in the upcoming movie ‘Julie’

The upcoming Bollywood film ‘Julie 2’ is the sequel to the 2004 movie title ‘Julie’ starring Neha Dhupia. The film showed the bold story of a prostitute named Julie. The filmmakers have returned with a sequel to the controversial bold film.

‘Julie 2’ is a thriller movie and will star the south indian actress Laxmi Rai this time. The movie is produced and directed by Deepak Shivdasani.

Laxmi Raai is a well known actress in the south. this will be her 50th film in her career and her first Bollywood debut movie.

The actress had talked about the movie and stated, “The film’s caption reads bold…beautiful…blessed. This film is indeed all of those. Also, I consider myself blessed for having got a film like this as my debut in Bollywood. It is a really special film and I am not saying this because this is my 50th film. I am saying it because I was looking for a script that was something special and this script was exactly that. I can tell you that this film is going to touch people’s hearts. It has all that I have wanted to do in my films so far and missed out on.”

Laxmi Raai was even asked to fluctuate between her weight for the different roles in the movie. “In fact, I will be seen in 96 different outfits. Also, I was asked to lose and then put on weight for this film. For the first look of the film, I had to lose 10-11 kilos and soon after, I had to gain more than what I had to lose.”

A sneak peak of the film is out. The actress Laxmi Raai is seen wearing minimal clothes as she flaunts her body near the beach. A series of montages give the movie thrillers feel.

‘Julie 2’ is slated for a September 4th release this year.