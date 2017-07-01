HOTNESS ALERT! Jacqueline Fernandez Goes Topless For This Photoshoot

Jacqueline Fernandez is looking insanely hot as she poses in a topless avatar for a photoshoot!

The Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has made all the eyes turn towards her as she has recently shot for a magazine. The actress, who has mostly appeared till now as a girl-next-door, has shed her usual image and has gone topless for the photo shoot.

Sharing her picture via her Instagram handle, she writes, “Caught between a strong mind and a fragile heart @tresemmeindia for @cosmoindia”

Sharing another sizzling snap, she writes, “’I refuse to be another flower, picked for its beauty and then left to die, I’m gonna be wild, difficult to find and impossible to forget’ @tresemmeindia for @cosmoindia big shout out to this legend @roland_lanefor making this shoot special! @shaanmu I could only manage to do this with you by my side @leejeansindia my fav fashion statement! @amandeepkaur87”

These pictures are for the latest issue of Cosmopolitan. And we must say that Jacqueline has raised the hotness bar with these snaps!

Talking about the work front of the actress, she is next going to be seen in the film ‘A Gentleman’. The film starring Sidharth Malhotra is the sequel to the 2014 release ‘Bang Bang’.

She is working in ‘Judwaa 2’ as well which also stars Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu. ‘Judwaa 2’ is the sequel of Salman Khan’s 1997 release ‘Judwaa’.