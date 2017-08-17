Hottt! Ranveer Singh Kissing Deepika Padukone In This Picture Is Setting The Screens On Fire

A picture has surfaced online which sees Ranveer Singh kissing Deepika Padukone and it is going viral!

The Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been allegedly dating each other for years. And at the same time, there have been rumours every now and then about the two of them breaking up.

But we hope that the couple continues to stay together. After all, they look such lovely together. Their off-screen chemistry definitely helps in their on-screen chemistry. And that is why the two of them always set the screens on fire with their hot pictures together!

A snap of the two of them has surfaced online which sees Ranveer kissing Deepika. And it is obviously going viral. It has been shared by a fan Sana, who writes, “#NewProfilePic My entire existence got shook with this #DeepVeer Hawwwwwwwttttttttt”

Earlier, when there were rumours of their break up, a source had told India.com, “These kinds of reports do the rounds every few months. Earlier this year also there were similar reports. Ranveer and Deepika are both parts of Padmavati and while they do not shoot together since they have no scenes with each other in the film, the rest of the crew working on the film is the same.”

The source also said, “If there was any truth to this, people on the sets would have known about it. The film is all set to release in just a few months. And it is so important to keep the buzz going around a project. For all you know, this might be a non-creative PR’s job at getting some publicity for the two stars and their film.”

Ranveer and Deepika are going to be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 17 in Diwali, this year.