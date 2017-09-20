Hrithik Roshan Abides By His Work Commitment Despite Torrential Rain

Unexpected torrential rains have brought Mumbai to a standstill with waterlogging in major parts of the city disrupting work routines, however the heavy rains did not discourage Hrithik Roshan’s work commitment.

The actor who was to walk the ramp as the show stopper for designer Nikhil Thampi stuck true to his prior appointment inspite of the rains.

Hrithik Roshan traveled to the Fashion Show venue in South Mumbai from his residence in Juhu, reaching the location well as per schedule.

Hrithik Roshan is amongst those actors who are known for their sheer dedication and hard work.

While the city is bracing another day with heavy rains and many B-town events are getting rescheduled, the actor stood by his work ethics and fulfilled his commitments.