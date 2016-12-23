Hrithik Roshan Beats This Khan Becomes Highest Advance Tax-Paying Actor

Hrithik Roshan being in the news for alimony after divorce with wife Sussaane Khan is in the news for another money story and this time it’s not something that bothers him with stress! The star has emerged as the highest advance tax payer in the B-Town and this is what he paid-

The actor has paid 80 crores as an advance tax which is almost 1500 percent as compared to his figures last year. Well! Even before Hrithik‘s Kaabil hit the screens, the actor has paid the taxes and beaten Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in the list.

The second after Hrithik is our very favorite Dangal actor and Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan who has paid 74 crores while he had paid just 4.5 crore to the income tax department last year if this year’s figures are concerned.

Followed by Aamir is the young Kapoor boy, Ranbir Kapoor who paid 34 crore as part of the advance tax this year and the last one is Salman Khan who paid 14 crores.

Surprisingly, Salman Khan who is now at the fourth position was the highest advance tax payer before Hrithik but has now slipped down drastically.

Hrithik will be seen in Sanjay Gupta‘s Kaabil opposite Yami Gautam on January 25.