Hrithik Roshan Breaks His Silence On The Bengaluru Molestation Case!

Kaabil , an upcoming movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, produced by Rakesh Roshan is all set to hit the big screen on January 25, 2017. Today , the actors along with Rakesh Roshan , Sanjay Gupta, Bhushan Kumar and Rohit Roy were present for the launch of their new song of Kaabil , Mon Amour .

Hrithik Roshan during the launch event was asked for his views about the recent Bengaluru molestation case which happened on the New Year’s eve.He said, “I wasn’t here, I mean I didn’t see the news in real time, but yes it is sad. We all bear a responsibility and we all must do something about that. I feel very strongly as a father, as a member of a society, if something like this is happening in an environment so close to me then I definitely must be impacted and must be affected and I must do something about it.“